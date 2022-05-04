News / Metro

Shanghai's screening, control measures take visible effect

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  16:38 UTC+8, 2022-05-04       0
Shanghai's recent PCR plus antigen screening and other control measures are showing growing effects, with a rising number of residents now in precautionary areas.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  16:38 UTC+8, 2022-05-04       0
Shanghai's screening, control measures take visible effect
Imaginechina

A local supermarket staff cleans the floor as the outlet reopens to receive customers in Shanghai.

Shanghai's recent PCR plus antigen screening and other control measures are showing growing effects, with a rising number of residents now in precautionary areas and fewer still under lockdown, according to the city's health commission.

A total of 192 COVID-19 infections were detected during at-risk people screenings between May 1 and 3, accounting for 1.07 percent of the total new infections in the city, said Zhao Dandan, deputy director of the commission.

At-risk groups refers to people in controlled and precautionary areas, as well as those who voluntarily go to fever clinics and receive polymerase chain reaction tests.

If less than one positive case is found in every 100,000 residents among these groups for three consecutive days, the city will "basically have achieved the zero social transmission" goal, when residents will be able to enjoy more freedom.

According to the results of the PCR plus antigen screening, a total of almost 15.8 million local residents, or some 63 percent of Shanghai's total population, are in precautionary areas – communities, villages and businesses without a positive case in the last two weeks.

The number of residents in locked-down areas has fallen to 2.39 million, while 5.19 million people are in controlled areas, Zhao revealed.

Shanghai's daily infection number declined by about 12 percent on day to a total of 4,982 on Tuesday. It reported 16 more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday – 4 fewer than on Monday – with the casualties having an average age of 82.9 years. All had severe underlying conditions, and none had been vaccinated.

Of COVID-19 patients in local designated and makeshift hospitals, 486 have severe symptoms and 95 are in critical condition.

Shanghai's screening, control measures take visible effect
Imaginechina

A barber serves a neighbor amid the COVID-19 prevention and control.

Meanwhile, 11,442 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday after making a full recovery.

Recovered COVID-19 patients must quarantine in their homes for a week after being discharged and take a PCR test on the seventh day.

Those testing positive will be transferred to designated or makeshift hospitals again for further quarantine, which won't affect the "three-area" designation of the building and community they live in, Zhao pointed out.

Local factories, construction sites and businesses will step up their coronavirus prevention measures as an increasing number of firms have restored operations amid the positive trend in the city's pandemic.

These companies, construction sites and businesses must arrange closed-loop accommodation for their employees as well as conduct closed-door production management, Zhao said.

Workers at high-risk posts must wear enhanced personal protection equipment, such as N95 or KN95 facial mask, hat, goggles or facial shield, hazmat suits, gloves and shoe covers. They must stagger to have meals and avoid gathering. Regular PCR and antigen testing must be conducted on all the employees, he added.

Meanwhile, 93 percent of Shanghai's agricultural production has been restored, including over 98 percent of the city's vegetable planting and cultivation, according to Ye Junping, deputy director of the city's agricultural commission.

A large number of locally-produced green vegetables, watermelons and sweet melons have hit the market. The commission will arrange community group buying as well as cooperate with e-commerce platforms and local subdistricts and towns to sell the products to citizens, Ye said.

Shanghai's screening, control measures take visible effect
Imaginechina

Residents line up to receive PCR test at a local community.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     