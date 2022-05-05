News / Metro

TCM soup enhances pandemic resistance and is good for health, expert says

﻿ Yang Jian
  17:58 UTC+8, 2022-05-05
Five common herbs for the soup recipe have been delivered to many Shanghai citizens. It is also effective during the coming plum rain season.
﻿ Yang Jian
Imaginechina

TCM herb bags from a local subdistrict for use in the prevention of COVID-19.

The preventative traditional Chinese medicine soups can not only enhance people's resistance against the pandemic, but also enhance their health in the current season, a COVID-19 expert from Shanghai said on Thursday.

Many Shanghai citizens have received the TCM herbs or soups from their subdistricts or towns to prevent the infection of COVID-19.

The soup recipe was made jointly by the city's TCM expert team to enhance immunity and resist the Omicron subvariant, said Zhang Wei, director of lung disease department of Shuguang Hospital and a member of Shanghai's COVID-19 treatment expert team.

The symptoms caused by Omicron belong to the dampness toxin and wind-fever in TCM theory.

The preventative recipe includes five common herbs which are quite safe to use. Some of them can enhance immunity, while others defuse the dampness toxin. They are suitable for use against Omicron and the city's coming plum rain season, Zhang explained.

Citizens can put the herbs into boiled water to drink and refill with hot water until it becomes tasteless, Zhang said.

Those who receive the cooked soup can drink two bags a day, half an hour after breakfast and diner. The soup should be stored in shade or in the fridge.

Children over six years old can take half the amount of adults each time, and those under six can drink a third of the normal amount. Pregnant women and other special groups should follow the guidance of their doctors.

People with sensitive digestive systems might suffer stomachache or diarrhea after taking the TCM soups. They should reduce the amount by half or stop using it and call the consultancy hotline of local TCM hospitals, said Zhang.

Imaginechina

Put the TCM bags in boiled water and drink.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
