Food companies under fire for operating without permits

  19:48 UTC+8, 2022-05-05
A market watchdog is investigating Shanghai Lianxin Food Co and its supplier for suspicion of supplying Tongji University with salted pork without related business permits.
The Shanghai market watchdog said it has launched an investigation into Shanghai Lianxin Food Co and a staffer for suspicion of supplying Tongji University with salted pork without related business permits.

It is also investigating the salted pork producer – Shanghai Jingnian Food Co – for marking the products with fabricated production dates and failing to keep production records, according to a statement released by the Shanghai Market Supervision and Administration Bureau on Wednesday night.

An investigation into the university's canteens commenced after students living on the Siping Road campus posted photos online of their lunch on April 26, claiming they included what appeared to be tapeworms, bristles, insects and snails in the pork and vegetables.

As the university is under closed-loop management and students are stuck in their dorms, their meals are provided by university canteens and delivered to their rooms by faculty or student volunteers.

The Yangpu District market watchdog inspected the canteens' food warehouse, processing rooms and stored food. No parasites were found, and all food samples met required standards.

The bureau said it has asked companies to strengthen food-safety management in canteens and has vowed to punish violators.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
