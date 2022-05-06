News / Metro

Popular bakery probed for fabricating cookies' production date

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:37 UTC+8, 2022-05-06       0
Officials said Grand Liz pastry chain employees admitted switching the dates to overcome customer complaints about receiving expired foods.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:37 UTC+8, 2022-05-06       0
Popular bakery probed for fabricating cookies' production date
Ti Gong

Batches of cookies from Grand Liz with the production date altered.

A popular bakery inside Fengshengli, a Xintiandi-style commercial complex in downtown Jing'an District, is under investigation for alleged fabrication of production dates, market regulators announced Thursday midnight.

Guang Lian Shen, or Grand Liz, a pastry chain registered in Shanghai, has become a hit and is known as a super wanghong (Internet celebrity) brand in the catering industry.

The Jing'an District Administration for Market Regulation said officials seized 700 boxes of cookies with a fabricated production date from the Maoming Rd N. outlet of Grand Liz.

Officials visited the store for an inspection on April 26 and found the production date of cookies was marked as April 27. The expiry date was set at 11pm, April 28.

Employees at the shop said the cookies should be refrigerated as a milk dessert and had a short expiry date, according to officials.

Wary about slow delivery due to COVID-19 resurgence and complaints about expiry when consumers received the cookies, they changed the production date by one day as the cookies were actually made on April 26, according to officials.

The cookies were scheduled to hit the shelves on April 27.

The pastry store has been ordered to rectify and is under investigation, according to the administration.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Xintiandi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     