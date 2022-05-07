Prompt surgery saves life of freshman with collapsed lungs

Doctors diagnosed the man's right lung had completely collapsed and left lung had only 20 percent of normal function.

Doctors have saved the life of a university freshman with collapsed lungs.

The man surnamed Yin felt short of breath and sickness in the chest early Wednesday.



He contacted his teacher, who escorted him to Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine for emergency treatment.

Doctors diagnosed with young man with pneumothorax. His right lung had completely collapsed and left lung had only 20 percent of normal function.

"It is a rare condition that the patient has serious collapsed lungs on both sides and surgery is the only solution," said Dr Chen Tongyu.

"In such a condition, a patient can die quickly. The death rate of collapsed lungs on both sides is 32 percent," he said.

The patient regained health after the one-hour surgery.

Doctors said people with frequent symptoms like shortness of breath and chest sickness should go to a hospital for diagnosis and treatment.