News / Metro

Prompt surgery saves life of freshman with collapsed lungs

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:47 UTC+8, 2022-05-07       0
Doctors diagnosed the man's right lung had completely collapsed and left lung had only 20 percent of normal function.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:47 UTC+8, 2022-05-07       0

Doctors have saved the life of a university freshman with collapsed lungs.

The man surnamed Yin felt short of breath and sickness in the chest early Wednesday.

He contacted his teacher, who escorted him to Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine for emergency treatment.

Doctors diagnosed with young man with pneumothorax. His right lung had completely collapsed and left lung had only 20 percent of normal function.

"It is a rare condition that the patient has serious collapsed lungs on both sides and surgery is the only solution," said Dr Chen Tongyu.

"In such a condition, a patient can die quickly. The death rate of collapsed lungs on both sides is 32 percent," he said.

The patient regained health after the one-hour surgery.

Doctors said people with frequent symptoms like shortness of breath and chest sickness should go to a hospital for diagnosis and treatment.

Prompt surgery saves life of freshman with collapsed lungs
Ti Gong

Dr Chen Tongyu conducts the surgery.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     