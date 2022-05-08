Boston Scientific donates supplies for COVID-19 fight

US medical device maker Boston Scientific Corp has donated about 650,000 yuan (US$97,500) in medical and daily supplies to front line medical workers.

Shanghai Daily has launched a "Go Shanghai!" donation campaign to help those who are currently treated in makeshift hospitals. Although parents can accompany their children during the quarantine, diapers, infant formulae, baby wipes and toys remain among the daily necessities for them. In addition, donations to adult patients and medics are also welcomed. This series explores how local multinationals are responding and helping out.



Ti Gong

US medical device maker Boston Scientific Corp has donated about 650,000 yuan (US$97,500) in medical and daily supplies to front line medical workers as well as women and children affected by the COVID-19 resurgence.



Since the COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai in March, Boston Scientific has responded rapidly, allocated resources and launched a series of charity campaigns to support Shanghai's fight.

"Boston Scientific has always promised to work with one heart with doctors and patients," said June Chang, president of Boston Scientific China. "So since the COVID-19 resurgence in Shanghai, the company has been actively cooperating with the government's prevention and control measures as well as working together with our partners to safeguard the city,"

She said Shanghai was the first stop when the company entered the China market 25 years ago, and its China headquarters is also in the city.

"We've witnessed the rapid development of Shanghai and have a duty to fulfill our social responsibility during the key stage of the pandemic," Chang added.

The donations from the company include medical hazmat suits, N95 masks, facial screens and other personal protective equipment.

They have been delivered to COVID-19 designated hospitals with a shortage of supplies, including the Shanghai Chest Hospital, Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital, Renji Hospital's east branch, Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital, Shanghai Changhai Hospital, Putuo District Central Hospital, Putuo District People's Hospital, Yangpu District Central Hospital, Shanghai General Hospital's Songjiang branch.

Ti Gong

The company also focuses on the medical and living environment of children and their parents accompanying them in the makeshift hospitals.

Through the "Go Shanghai!" donation campaign initiated by Shanghai Daily, the company has provided COVID-19 prevention supplies as well as instant food and daily necessities for children and women.

These batches of supplies have been delivered to the family makeshift hospital at the Shanghai New International Expo Center in the Pudong New Area, Children's Hospital of Fudan University, Jinian Road makeshift hospital of Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine and the makeshift hospital in Fudan University Pacific Financial College in Nanhui Town of Pudong. They will help meet the demands of daily supplies for both the patients and medical teams.

Apart from Shanghai, the company has also focused on the urgent demands of doctors and patients in other regions affected by the COVID-19. Some of the donations have been sent to the hospitals in northeast Jilin Province, Dalian in northeast Liaoning, North Shanxi Province and central China's Hunan and Hubei provinces to support front line medical staff.

The Shanghai Children's Medical Center, which operates the family section of a makeshift hospital in the Pudong New Area, appealed for help in early April because daily necessities there were in short supply.

Shanghai Daily then launched the "Go Shanghai!" campaign, seeking donations to help with the shortages at local makeshift hospitals. Many multinational enterprises, including Boston Scientific, responded immediately.

Ti Gong