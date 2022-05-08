Mobile testing kiosks hit streets of Qingpu District

Twenty-seven mobile nucleic acid testing kiosks have been installed on the streets of Qingpu District.

Twenty-seven mobile nucleic acid testing kiosks have been installed on the streets of Qingpu District.

The 27 kiosks were donated by Shanghai Yida Hospital, which is also responsible for sample collection at the kiosks.

The 1.5-square-meter facilities can accommodate two medics to collect samples, which will be transported to the hospital for testing every hour, Yida hospital officials said on Sunday.

The kiosks are located at Metro stations, commercial squares and places with large people flow.

Shanghai has announced it will set up 9,000 nucleic acid sample collection sites across the city, and more than half have been opened. The sites include professional facilities and movable sites in order to create a "15-minute testing circle", allowing residents to receive a test quickly and conveniently.

"In addition to public hospitals, private medical facilities have also contributed to the anti-COVID-19 campaign," said Tong Ying, president of Yida Hospital.

"Our hospital has sent over 100 medics as volunteers to support nucleic acid testing in Qingpu District. The kiosk donation and medics allocation this time are also measures to support the anti-pandemic fight."

Yida is also a designated nucleic acid testing facility in Qingpu District with service available 24 hours, officials said.

Ti Gong