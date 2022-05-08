China Post, EMS among 21 express firms approved to resume service
Shanghai residents may soon be able to get their parcels as the local postal authority on Sunday issued a 'white list' of postal and express firms in the first batch which can resume service.
According to the Shanghai Postal Administration, the distribution centers of the city's major postal and express brands have resumed operation to meet surging public demand for epidemic prevention and control supplies, urgently-required medicines and daily necessities.
It hopes that government departments, subdistricts, towns and industrial parks can manage to provide help for issues like work resumption application, workers' returning to their positions, transportation, nucleic acid testing and accommodation.
The branches and outlets of these firms should first get approval from related departments in places where they are located before registering with postal administration authorities to resume work and production.
There are 21 companies in the first batch of the list. They are:
1. China Post
2. EMS
3. SF Express
4. YTO Express
5. ZTO Freight
6. STO Express
7. Yunda Express
8. J&T Express
9. UC Express
10. Suning Logistics
11. Cainiao
12. Winshine Logistics
13. Diyi Box
14. DHL Air Freight
15. DHL Express
16. UPS
17. UPS Parcel Delivery Guangdong Co Shanghai Branch
18. FedEx
19. OCS
20. OCS Shanghai Branch
21. JD Logistics