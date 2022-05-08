News / Metro

China Post, EMS among 21 express firms approved to resume service

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  23:09 UTC+8, 2022-05-08       0
Shanghai residents may soon be able to get their parcels as the local postal authority has issued a 'white list' of first-batch postal and express firms which can resume service.
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  23:09 UTC+8, 2022-05-08       0

Shanghai residents may soon be able to get their parcels as the local postal authority on Sunday issued a 'white list' of postal and express firms in the first batch which can resume service.

According to the Shanghai Postal Administration, the distribution centers of the city's major postal and express brands have resumed operation to meet surging public demand for epidemic prevention and control supplies, urgently-required medicines and daily necessities.

It hopes that government departments, subdistricts, towns and industrial parks can manage to provide help for issues like work resumption application, workers' returning to their positions, transportation, nucleic acid testing and accommodation.

The branches and outlets of these firms should first get approval from related departments in places where they are located before registering with postal administration authorities to resume work and production.

There are 21 companies in the first batch of the list. They are:

1. China Post

2. EMS

3. SF Express

4. YTO Express

5. ZTO Freight

6. STO Express

7. Yunda Express

8. J&T Express

9. UC Express

10. Suning Logistics

11. Cainiao

12. Winshine Logistics

13. Diyi Box

14. DHL Air Freight

15. DHL Express

16. UPS

17. UPS Parcel Delivery Guangdong Co Shanghai Branch

18. FedEx

19. OCS

20. OCS Shanghai Branch

21. JD Logistics

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Suning
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     