China Post, EMS among 21 express firms approved to resume service

Shanghai residents may soon be able to get their parcels as the local postal authority on Sunday issued a 'white list' of postal and express firms in the first batch which can resume service.

According to the Shanghai Postal Administration, the distribution centers of the city's major postal and express brands have resumed operation to meet surging public demand for epidemic prevention and control supplies, urgently-required medicines and daily necessities.

It hopes that government departments, subdistricts, towns and industrial parks can manage to provide help for issues like work resumption application, workers' returning to their positions, transportation, nucleic acid testing and accommodation.

The branches and outlets of these firms should first get approval from related departments in places where they are located before registering with postal administration authorities to resume work and production.

There are 21 companies in the first batch of the list. They are:

1. China Post

2. EMS

3. SF Express

4. YTO Express

5. ZTO Freight

6. STO Express

7. Yunda Express

8. J&T Express

9. UC Express

10. Suning Logistics

11. Cainiao

12. Winshine Logistics

13. Diyi Box

14. DHL Air Freight

15. DHL Express

16. UPS

17. UPS Parcel Delivery Guangdong Co Shanghai Branch

18. FedEx

19. OCS

20. OCS Shanghai Branch

21. JD Logistics