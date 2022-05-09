News / Metro

Doctor offers tips on relieving mental issues during lockdown

Local residents are likely to suffer from anxiety, fear, depression or irritation after more than a month under lockdown or other COVID-19 prevention and control measures.
Imaginechina

A resident plays tennis in his neighborhood in Shanghai.

Local residents are likely to suffer from anxiety, fear, depression or irritation after more than a month under lockdown or other COVID-19 prevention and control measures, according to a senior doctor from the Shanghai Mental Health Center.

Those are the common mental indications after a long period of pressure and for most it is a mild condition and will last for a short time, Chen Jun, a chief physician of the center, pointed out.

Those who cannot recover and suffer from long-term mental symptoms must seek professional psychological counseling without hesitation, Chen suggested.

He offered six tips to help relieve mental pressure amid the COVID-19 resurgence:

1. Leave stress aside for a while by arranging a private space and spare some time for yourself. You will feel safe in the small space without disturbance from outside or any anonymous issues. To maintain mental stability transfer your attention by doing something you like.

2. Put aside your phone and spare more time for entertainment or exercise, because a mass of complex information will worsen your mental problem. Learn to get information dialectically and scientifically.

3. Self and mutual motivation will bring warmth when the heart's positive energy is drained. You should not only face the deficiency and difficulties, but also use your advantages and solutions. Mutual encouragement and support from friends, work teams and others are key to finding your values and will help recharge your heart.

4. Keeping contact with your family and the outside world is important after being apart from relatives for a long time due to the lockdown. The frequent contacts can help relieve the guilt of front line COVID-19 prevention workers and worries of family members.

5. Keep yourself busy. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle, sleeping and waking up early, balancing work, study and entertainment, developing hobbies and doing some exercises are helpful in relieving anxiety.

6. Always have faith and confidence. Facing the source of pressure optimistically and staying confident are the best ways to ease stress.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
