News / Metro

City looks to scientifically fine-tune definition of close contacts

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  17:06 UTC+8, 2022-05-09       0
The city government is seeking to further optimize the definition of COVID-19 close contacts with scientific judgement while avoiding "simplistic sweeping measures."
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  17:06 UTC+8, 2022-05-09       0
City looks to scientifically fine-tune definition of close contacts
Imaginechina

Residents play badminton in a local community in Shanghai.

The city government is seeking to further optimize the definition of COVID-19 close contacts with scientific judgement while avoiding "simplistic sweeping measures," according to the Shanghai Health Commission.

The daily COVID-19 prevention meeting of the city government on Sunday called for more efforts to be put into epidemiological surveys and source tracking to find the origin of risks and cut community transmission.

Meanwhile, appeals from residents must be heard patiently and their difficulties must be solved with all-out efforts, Zhao Dandan, deputy director of the commission, insisted.

Shanghai has launched strict COVID-19 prevention and control measures to clear social transmission as soon as possible. The city government has stressed the importance of scientifically defining close contacts during the epidemiological investigation.

During a visit to an old residential neighborhood in Yangpu District on Sunday, Shanghai Party Secretary Li Qiang called for conducting "regulated and detailed" epidemiological surveys on positive cases and define their close and secondary contacts scientifically and carefully.

"We must react to public opinion in time and explain the COVID-19 prevention policies clearly," Li stressed.

Since the city's COVID-19 resurgence in early March, a total of 797,242 close contacts of positive cases have been tracked and put under central quarantine for further testing, according to Zhao.

Local authorities have also been improving medical services and supply of daily necessities to residents amid the strict coronavirus prevention and control measures.

City looks to scientifically fine-tune definition of close contacts
Imaginechina

A police officer checks the pass and PCR report of a driver on a city street.

Local medical institutes and community health centers are offering prescription services with a maximum of three-month supplies of medicines, Zhao revealed.

Volunteers can go to pick up the medicines for residents under lockdown or other COVID-19 control measures.

Additionally, online prescription services have been available on the city's health cloud app Jiankangyun since April 12.

More than 600 doctors and pharmacists from public hospitals have issued 135,000 prescriptions and served 400,000-plus patients. Around 8,000 medicines are being delivered to patients every day, with over 2,600 drugstores having resumed operations as of Sunday.

Shanghai has also received a total of 18,915 tons of daily supplies from other provinces and cities during the COVID-19 resurgence, including vegetables, fruits, meat, rice, instant food and mineral water, said Luo Zhisong, chief economic engineer of the city's commerce commission.

These supplies have been delivered to residents under long period of lockdown, vulnerable groups and front line anti-COVID-19 workers, Luo added.

Meanwhile, Shanghai's daily infection numbers declined to a total of 3,947 on Sunday. The city reported 11 more COVID-19 deaths with the casualties having an average age of 78.9 years. All had severe underlying conditions, and only two of them had been vaccinated.

Of COVID-19 patients in local designated and makeshift hospitals, 415 have severe symptoms and 80 are in critical condition.

According to the results of the PCR plus antigen screening, a total of almost 17.37 million local residents, or about 70 percent of Shanghai's total population, are in precautionary areas – communities, villages and businesses without a positive case in the last two weeks.

The number of residents in locked-down areas has declined to 2.3 million, while 3.62 million people are in controlled areas, Zhao noted.

City looks to scientifically fine-tune definition of close contacts
Imaginechina

Residents in precautionary areas scan a "site code" before shopping at a reopened grocery store.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Yangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     