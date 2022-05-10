News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 234 confirmed cases, 2,780 local asymptomatic infections

The city reported 234 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 2,780 local asymptomatic infections, three imported asymptomatic infections and six deaths on Monday.
The city reported 234 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 2,780 local asymptomatic infections, three imported asymptomatic infections and six deaths on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

Of all the local infections, 156 confirmed patients were previously asymptomatic infections. Another 78 confirmed patients and 2,775 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine.

234 local cases

The first 78 patients tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 156 patients used to be asymptomatic infections.

A total of six new local fatalities were reported.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 2,775 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest five were found in the screening of high-risk groups.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese working in Cameroon who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on April 22 via France.

The second case is a Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the local airport on May 2.

The third case is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on May 5.

All cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 14 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 847 patients and 7,673 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to May 9, of all the 56,155 local confirmed cases, 49,590 have been discharged upon recovery and 6,012 are still hospitalized, including 401 severe cases and 77 critical cases. A total of 553 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,594 imported cases, 4,580 have been discharged upon recovery and 14 are still hospitalized.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
