Home disinfection for positive cases only

Household disinfection will only be conducted in the homes of COVID-19 positive cases, with neighbors' homes disinfected, too, if they share common kitchens and bathrooms.

Before conducting the home disinfection, community workers must fully communicate with the infected persons and their families, seeking their understanding and cooperation.

Residents should also tell the staff about any belongings that are sensitive to disinfectants or need special protection, Jin Chen, deputy director of the Shanghai Housing and Urban-Rural Development Commission, said.

"Authorities have rolled out a series of rules and procedures on indoor disinfection, as well as evaluation standards," Jin told the city's daily COVID-19 press meeting.

Professional disinfection staff must launch a terminal disinfection in the living and working places of COVID-19 positive cases in line with the city's coronavirus prevention requirements.

Disinfection teams have been asked to keep an inspection work record and the home disinfection process must be under supervision and should be evaluated, Jin stated.

A notice must be publicized in the community after they finish the work, he added.

The city's disease control authority will launch random checks on disinfection services every day. The inspectors will mainly check the ratio of disinfectants, tools and the whole process.

About 160,000 specialists are conducting disinfection in public spaces of the city's 13,000 neighborhood communities. They also carry out home disinfection after positive cases are transferred to quarantine sites.

Meanwhile, a road cleaning campaign has been launched to wash about 3,000 local streets and clear 600 tons of garbage per day.

To support work resumption, the professional teams will focus on malls and supermarkets, street shops, wet markets, office buildings and residential compounds in the next step, Jin revealed.