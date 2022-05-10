News / Metro

Duo break lockdown rules, 'cause spread of virus': police

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  21:49 UTC+8, 2022-05-10       0
Two men who work for a local farm produce dealership allegedly delivered the vegetables to people in a private car using a forged pandemic pass.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  21:49 UTC+8, 2022-05-10       0
Duo break lockdown rules, 'cause spread of virus': police
Ti Gong

The two suspects were caught on street surveillance cameras leaving their compound without approval.

Two men from a local farm produce dealership have been under investigation for breaking lockdown rules and causing the spread of COVID-19, Shanghai police said on Tuesday.

The two – a man surnamed Ding who is the director of the company which operates from suburban Qingpu District and a man surnamed Liu, a company employee – are both 38 years old.

The company was put under lockdown in early April, but during the time, the two left their industrial compound without approval several times to sell vegetables in suburban Jiading and Baoshan districts, police said.

They allegedly delivered the vegetables to people in a private car using a forged pandemic pass.

Both fell ill on April 20, but instead of reporting to the management of the compound, they went to the Qingpu Branch of Zhongshan Hospital for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for COVID-19 on their own, police said.

They tested positive there and were hospitalized early next morning.

Later, seven of the 30 people from their compound also tested positive, which is being attributed to the duo's irresponsible behavior.

Ding was discharged from hospital on Monday while Liu is still in quarantine, according to police.

The two could face the criminal charge of impeding the prevention and control of infectious disease, police said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Huizhi
Zhongshan Hospital
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     