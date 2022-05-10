News / Metro

Only facility-sharing neighbors considered close contacts

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:30 UTC+8, 2022-05-10       0
New guidelines for who is considered a close and secondary contact have been released by the Shanghai Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:30 UTC+8, 2022-05-10       0
Only facility-sharing neighbors considered close contacts
Imaginechina

A resident takes a PCR test in a local community.

Only those in old residential compounds who live on the same floor as a positive COVID-19 case and share a kitchen or bathroom with that person will be considered close contacts and put under central quarantine, according to the Shanghai Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Only people who live with a positive case in apartments with private kitchens and bathroom will be defined as close contacts, according to Sun Xiaodong, deputy director of the city's CDC.

Those living on the same floor or on the floors immediately above or below a positive case will be considered secondary contacts, who can quarantine in their homes if conditions allow, Sun said at the city's daily COVID-19 resurgence press conference on Tuesday.

"Those are the principles for defining close and secondary contacts, and a comprehensive assessment will be made according to on-site investigations and risk evaluations," Sun said, adding that no "simplistic sweeping measures" should be implemented.

He made the remarks while answering a question about whether entire residential buildings will be put under central quarantine if a positive case is detected.

Sun said close contacts of COVID-19 cases are defined as people who have had unprotected close contact with confirmed, asymptomatic or suspected cases within four days before the cases start to show symptoms or have a positive PCR test, or those who have been exposed to a potentially contaminated environment.

According to the stipulation, close contacts will be centrally quarantined for two weeks and given seven nucleic acid tests during that time. Another week of home quarantine and health observation will follow central quarantine.

Secondary contacts, or contacts of close contacts, are those who live, study or work with close contacts. They must undergo a week of home quarantine and another week of health observation if they have fixed accommodations in the city and live alone or separately with family members.

Only facility-sharing neighbors considered close contacts
Imaginechina

Quarantine staff in hazmat suits serve residents in a building where a positive case was detected.

'Point removal' campaign

Epidemiological investigators will make comprehensive assessments based on national and local guidelines, along with suggestions from the national team of COVID-19 experts, investigation results and big data analysis, Sun said.

More than 90 percent of Shanghai's new infections come from old residential compounds, old lane-style neighborhoods and rural-urban connecting areas, according to Sun.

These old neighborhoods and urban villages have the highest density of inhabitants and poor living and hygienic conditions. Most residents in these areas share kitchens and/or bathrooms, Sun said.

Residential building management negligence, people shunning PCR tests and improper prevention and control measures adversely affect COVID-19 prevention quality and efficiency, he noted.

He said old neighborhoods and urban villages will become the focus of the "point removal campaign" in the next phase of the battle against the virus' resurgence, with more regular screenings and environmental disinfection to reduce risks.

Shanghai's daily infection numbers declined to just over 3,000 on Monday – a slowly declining rate.

More frequent PCR testing will be carried out in precautionary areas, as well as communities, villages and businesses that haven't had a positive case in the prior two weeks, said Zhao Dandan, deputy director of the Shanghai Health Commission.

Some people who were able to move around in precautionary areas have recently tested positive for the virus, according to an epidemiological investigation, Zhao said.

Those in precautionary areas will take at least two PCR tests between May 8 and 14.

The commission has launched an investigation into third-party PCR testing institutes in the wake of complaints about incorrect PCR results administered by such institutes, said Zhao.

Only facility-sharing neighbors considered close contacts
Imaginechina

A community volunteer delivers daily supplies to residents in a local community.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     