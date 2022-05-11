News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 228 confirmed cases, 1,259 local asymptomatic infections

The city reported 228 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 1,259 local asymptomatic infections, one imported case, one imported asymptomatic infection and seven deaths on Tuesday.
The city reported 228 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 1,259 local asymptomatic infections, one imported case, one imported asymptomatic infection and seven deaths on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

Of all the local infections, 198 confirmed patients were previously asymptomatic infections. Another 30 confirmed patients and 1,259 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine.

228 local cases

The first 30 patients tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 198 patients used to be asymptomatic infections.

A total of seven new local fatalities were reported.

Local asymptomatic infections

All of the infections tested positive during central quarantine.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported case

The case is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 8.

The case has been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 31 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infection

The case is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the local airport on May 2.

The case has been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 607 patients and 8,094 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to May 10, of all the 56,383 local confirmed cases, 50,197 have been discharged upon recovery and 5,626 are still hospitalized, including 379 severe cases and 71 critical cases. A total of 560 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,595 imported cases, 4,580 have been discharged upon recovery and 15 are still hospitalized.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
