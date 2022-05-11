Shanghai notary services now available online

Residents and companies in Shanghai can apply for digital notarized certificates online amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

A total of 25 notary offices around city can provide online notary services for 120 different affairs, relating to birth, death, nationality, residence registration, intellectual property etc.

People or companies can contact the offices and check relevant information about applying for digital notarized documents through their official WeChat account or call them.

They should make sure the department or institution they plan to submit the documents to accepts the digital version and recognizes the validity of the electronic version of the notarized papers, the bureau reminded.

Also, after the lockdown is lifted, the notary office should deliver the paper version of the notarized documents to such applicants, according to the bureau.

All local notary offices are listed below (apart from otherwise specified, the telephone service runs from 9am to 5pm):