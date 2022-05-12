COVID-19 in Shanghai: 144 confirmed cases, 1,305 local asymptomatic infections

The city reported 144 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 1,305 local asymptomatic infections, one imported asymptomatic infection and five deaths on Wednesday.

The city reported 144 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 1,305 local asymptomatic infections, one imported asymptomatic infection and five deaths on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

Of all the local infections, 106 confirmed patients were previously asymptomatic infections. Another 38 confirmed patients and 1,303 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine.

The first 38 patients tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 106 patients used to be asymptomatic infections.



A total of five new local fatalities were reported.

The first 1,303 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest two were found in the screening of high-risk groups.



Li Yi / SHINE

The case is a Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 9.



The case has been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 20 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 433 patients and 5,511 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to May 11, of all the 56,527 local confirmed cases, 50,629 have been discharged upon recovery and 5,333 are still hospitalized, including 349 severe cases and 61 critical cases. A total of 565 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,595 imported cases, 4,581 have been discharged upon recovery and 14 are still hospitalized.