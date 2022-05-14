News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 194 confirmed cases, 1,487 local asymptomatic infections

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  09:47 UTC+8, 2022-05-14       0
The city reported 194 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 1,487 local asymptomatic infections, one imported case and one death on Friday.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  09:47 UTC+8, 2022-05-14       0

The city reported 194 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 1,487 local asymptomatic infections, one imported case and one death on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

194 local cases

The first 54 patients tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 140 patients used to be asymptomatic infections.

One new local fatality was reported.

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 194 confirmed cases, 1,487 local asymptomatic infections
Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 1,486 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest one was found in the screening of high-risk groups.

Imported case

The case is a Japanese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 8.

The case has been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 722 patients and 10,169 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to May 13, of all the 56,948 local confirmed cases, 51,764 have been discharged upon recovery and 4,616 are still hospitalized, including 291 severe cases and 62 critical cases. A total of 568 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,596 imported cases, 4,584 have been discharged upon recovery and 12 are still hospitalized.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     