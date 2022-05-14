COVID-19 in Shanghai: 194 confirmed cases, 1,487 local asymptomatic infections

The city reported 194 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 1,487 local asymptomatic infections, one imported case and one death on Friday.

The city reported 194 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 1,487 local asymptomatic infections, one imported case and one death on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

194 local cases

The first 54 patients tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 140 patients used to be asymptomatic infections.



One new local fatality was reported.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 1,486 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest one was found in the screening of high-risk groups.



Imported case

The case is a Japanese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 8.



The case has been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, 722 patients and 10,169 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to May 13, of all the 56,948 local confirmed cases, 51,764 have been discharged upon recovery and 4,616 are still hospitalized, including 291 severe cases and 62 critical cases. A total of 568 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,596 imported cases, 4,584 have been discharged upon recovery and 12 are still hospitalized.