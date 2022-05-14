Oldest COVID-19 patient discharged after recovery

A 108-year-old man infected with COVID-19 was discharged from Shanghai Pudong Hospital on Saturday after making a full recovery.

He has set the record for being the oldest patient who has recovered from a coronavirus infection in the nation.

The patient Ye Ming was transported to the hospital on April 12 after being diagnosed with COVID-19 infection. He had symptoms of fever, coughing and shortness of breath along with a medical history of coronary heart disease and stroke.

Due to the patient's old age and symptoms, the hospital organized a team of experts from different departments to give individualized therapy and check his condition each day.

Ye's condition deteriorated suddenly on April 27. Doctors found the patient suffered an acute heart failure and launched emergency treatment. The patient was transferred to intensive care unit immediately.

After treatment and care, the patient's condition improved. He tested negative to coronavirus on May 13, and the second sample test after 24 hours was also negative. Ye met the standard of discharge and was released by the hospital, officials said.