News / Metro

The buzz around Minhang is that pigs really do fly

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:12 UTC+8, 2022-05-14       0
The Minhang District outlet of RT-Mart will face a fine of 100,000 yuan (US$14,730) after a fly was found in a packet of its braised pork knuckles.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:12 UTC+8, 2022-05-14       0
The buzz around Minhang is that pigs really do fly
Ti Gong

The fly in the packet of braised pork knuckles.

The Minhang District outlet of RT-Mart will face a fine of 100,000 yuan (US$14,730) after a fly was found in a packet of its braised pork knuckles, Shanghai's market regulators revealed on Saturday.

The Minhang District Administration for Market Regulation said officials carried out an investigation recently after a resident's complaint that a fly was spotted inside the vacuum package of the braised pork knuckles.

The braised pork knuckles were procured by Meilong Subdistrict government of Minhang and supplied to residents at some communities in Minhang as free gift packs, with other food like sauced pork included in the packages as well.

Each pack of the braised pork knuckles costs 17.8 yuan, according to the administration.

The market watchdog of the district confirmed the violation against China's food safety laws after the investigation and will impose a fine as a result, officials said.

Market officials in Shanghai said they had informed their counterpart in the Yangtze River Delta region over the case for investigation into the producer of the substandard food.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Yangtze River
Minhang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     