From lockdown to wedlock: Shanghai couple defy Covid woes to marry

A couple in Shanghai have beaten COVID lockdowns and bureaucracy to tie the knot, celebrating their marriage in the car park of their housing compound after a ceremony officiated via Zoom from the United States.

With the "Bridal Chorus" on speaker, a smattering of socially distanced friends and an immaculate white dress complete with blue surgical mask, bride Janelle Nuyts walked down the aisle followed by an official in a hazmat suit who disinfected the ground around her.

Shanghai's weeks-long lockdown has brought the business hub of 25 million people to a halt as China sticks with its zero-COVID policy.

But an easing of the rules in recent weeks has allowed some residents out of their homes, although mostly within the confines of their housing developments.

AFP PHOTO / COURTESY OF JESSIE LU

Groom Matthew Mitchener, 35, said he initially had doubts about a lockdown wedding but they melted away Saturday when he caught sight of his bride in a figure-hugging wedding dress highlighting her five-month baby bump.

"It was all a little surreal," the Australian said, beaming, as neighbours threw rice around for good luck and cheered.

After a month stuck at home, the couple had their wedding officiated online by a US celebrant, with friends and family as witnesses, before they headed to the car park of their compound for a small celebration.

A ban on marriage between foreigners in China in place since 2019 prevented the pair from using a Chinese official, and the option to tie the knot at one of their embassies was not available.

The car park celebration had only been decided on a day before, when the couple's neighbors suggested they hold a reception party there after an easing of restrictions made it possible.

"It kind of snowballed," said Mitchener. "The next thing we knew, we had a wedding dress arrive from our friend, and a wedding cake, a bouquet of flowers."

"Once I put the dress on, everything changed," the 33-year-old Nuyts added.

The pair decided in March to have their wedding officiated online after discovering they were expecting a baby.

"It was beyond our expectations," said Nuyts of the big day.

"We didn't really expect it was going to be so romantic."