News / Metro

Business venues to re-open offline services from Monday

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  14:47 UTC+8, 2022-05-15       0
Shanghai will gradually restore the offline operations of its malls, markets, eateries, hair salons and other businesses from Monday.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  14:47 UTC+8, 2022-05-15       0
Business venues to re-open offline services from Monday
Zhou Shengjie / SHINE

Citizens shop at a re-opened supermarket in Putuo District.

Shanghai will gradually restore the offline operations of its malls, markets, eateries, hair salons and other businesses from Monday to guarantee basic daily supplies to its citizens, the city's vice mayor said on Sunday.

The principle is to open in an orderly manner with limited movement and effective control and classified management. Strict COVID-19 prevention and control measures will be implemented, vice mayor Chen Tong said.

The number of visitors will be limited, with separate entry and exit channels at the re-opened shopping complexes, department stores, supermarkets, convenient stores and pharmacies.

Wet markets will control both the number of stalls and visitor flows, while wholesale markets will limit the number of buyers and suspend retail services, Chen told the city's press briefing.

The number of re-opened commercial businesses has been increased to 10,625 from less than 1,400 during the peak of the pandemic, Chen said. More than 5 million online orders are being delivered every day.

"The city will keep driving the restoration of all eligible businesses and allow employees to return to work to ensure basic life guarantees and daily necessity supplies," he added.

Restaurants will only receive online orders and offer take-away meals, while hair salons and laundry-related businesses will provide limited and staggered services.

Business venues to re-open offline services from Monday
Zhou Shengjie / SHINE

Citizens line up at a supermarket in Putuo.

Business venues to re-open offline services from Monday
Zhou Shengjie / SHINE

Citizens return home after shopping at a re-opened market.

These businesses are asked to make full COVID-19 prevention plans, and conduct preventative disinfection before re-opening to customers.

The "venue QR code" and the all-in-one machine for health code scanning, ID verification and temperature check, also known as "digital sentinel," must be deployed at entrances.

Customers are also reminded to obey the rules, wear self protection, scan the venue code before entering sites and keep social distance.

"We believe more businesses will re-open with the further improvement of the city's pandemic situation to allow citizens to enjoy better services," Chen said.

Meanwhile, the city government will keep supplying daily necessities for locked-down and controlled areas. The market watchdog will impose strict supervision on the quality and food safety of gift packs. Citizens are welcome report issues through the hotline 12315, the vice mayor said.

A total of 183 chain supermarkets and 673 convenient stores have restored offline operations as of Saturday. More other re-opened stores are accepting online orders only, said Gu Jun, director of the Shanghai Commerce Commission.

A total of 118,000 delivery staff in Shanghai have been authorized to return to work. They are asked to take a PCR and two antigen tests every day. The courier and e-commerce firms are required to offer them protection gear and conduct frequent inspections.

The city has built 267 service stations for delivery staff to drink water, take a rest or have meals, including 90 percent with accommodation, according to Gu.

Business venues to re-open offline services from Monday
Zhou Shengjie / SHINE

A customer shops for meat at a local supermarket.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     