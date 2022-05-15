National nutrition education week is on the menu

The incidence of obesity in local primary students is 17.28 percent, dropping from 18.29 percent in 2009, officials said Sunday, the start of national nutrition education week.

National student nutrition day also falls on Friday.

A series of online education events and lectures will be launched to teach residents how to read signs on food packages, how to properly keep food, as well as nutrition balance in daily life, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Knowledge of the proper diet for students, harm of sweet drinks, as well as healthy cooking measures will also be promoted among parents to help reduce students' obesity, officials from the Shanghai Health Commission said.