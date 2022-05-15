Police to illegal delivery business owners – do not pass go

Two men have been taken into custody for allegedly running an illegal business after a deliveryman was found to be without a valid pass.

Ti Gong

Two men have been taken into custody for allegedly running an illegal business after a deliveryman was found to be without a valid pass, Shanghai police said on Sunday.

Police in Changning District on Wednesday stopped a deliveryman who did not possess a digital health pass, which is required for all legally employed deliverymen.

Police found that the deliveryman had been hired by a man surnamed Li to deliver goods from two online shops, which were registered to another man surnamed Yang.

Yang, located in the northeast Chinese province of Heilongjiang, used a business license of someone else to register two online shops last month, while Li who is in Shanghai, hired pass-less deliverymen to purchase goods from local stores and deliver them to people who placed orders through Yang's online shops. The advertised goods in Yang's shops, all daily necessities, were much more expensive than elsewhere.

The two have profited more than 70,000 yuan (US$10,300) through this illegal business, police said.