Shanghai's suburban parks start reopening

Several parks in suburban areas reopened on Monday, with a limit on the number of visitors and requirement for negative nucleic acid test results from within 48 hours.

Several parks in Shanghai's suburban areas reopened on Monday, with a limit on the number of visitors and requirement for negative nucleic acid test results from within the previous 48 hours.

Guhua and Jinhai Lake Parks in Fengxian District are two of those parks, but the number of visitors will be kept below 50 percent of their maximum capacities, according to the district's greenery and public sanitation bureau.

Alarms will be triggered if the number peaks, and measures are in place to prevent gatherings.

Visitors must wear masks, have their temperatures taken and provide negative nucleic acid test results to be admitted.

They also need to scan "venue code" with their health status, including nucleic acid test result, to automatically have relevant information registered and verified.

Visitors should also maintain a 2-meter social distance.

Group activities, dancing and playing cards and board games are prohibited.

Public parking lots, indoor venues and amusement facilities will remain closed.

The Bihaijinsha Wharf scenic area in Fengxian will reopen on Wednesday, with reservations required and similar prevention and control measures enforced.

Thorough disinfection measures have been undertaken.