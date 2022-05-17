COVID-19 in Shanghai: 77 confirmed cases, 746 local asymptomatic infections

Two imported asymptomatic infections and one death were also reported on Monday.

The city reported 77 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 746 local asymptomatic infections, two imported asymptomatic infections and one death on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

77 confirmed cases

The first 31 patients tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 46 patients used to be asymptomatic infections.



One new local fatality was reported.

Li Yi / SHINE

Local asymptomatic infections

All of the 746 infections tested positive during central quarantine.



Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 8.



The second case is a Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the local airport on May 14.

Both cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 17 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 315 patients and 2,874 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to May 16, of all the 57,260 local confirmed cases, 52,837 have been discharged upon recovery and 3,847 are still hospitalized, including 259 severe cases and 64 critical cases. A total of 576 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,599 imported cases, 4,590 have been discharged upon recovery and nine are still hospitalized.