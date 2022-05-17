Man caught for stealing neighbors' ordered food

A woman living in Changning District found the melon seeds she ordered went missing and the footage of surveillance cameras showed the products were stolen by a man.

Ti Gong

A man who lives in Changning District has been caught for allegedly stealing his neighbors' ordered food, Shanghai police said on Tuesday.

A woman surnamed Du who lives in Beixinjing subdistrict reported the case a few days ago. Du said the melon seeds she ordered went missing after being delivered to her building and the footage of surveillance cameras showed the products were stolen by a man.

A man surnamed Guo was soon identified as the person in the footage. Police were told this was not the first time and that food deliveries had disappeared.

Guo was caught in his apartment where police discovered a number of empty food packages labelled for eggs and meat as well as snacks such as melon seeds and potato chips, which he could not explain.

At the police station, Guo confessed they were all stolen from his neighbors this month. He faces a criminal charge for repeated thefts, police said.