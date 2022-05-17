News / Metro

Source of 'coffee smell' remains a mystery

﻿ Han Jing
Han Jing
  21:37 UTC+8, 2022-05-17       0
Officials have found no sign of any cause for a reported "bad coffee" smell.
﻿ Han Jing
Han Jing
  21:37 UTC+8, 2022-05-17       0

Residents in Shanghai's districts of Minhang and Xuhui have smelt "a whiff of coffee" in the air and questioned the source of smell on Weibo, China's equivalent of Twitter, late Monday night.

Source of 'coffee smell' remains a mystery
Weibo

Netizens' Weibo complaints about a queer smell similar to coffee.

Source of 'coffee smell' remains a mystery
Weibo

"Coffee" has become a hot keyword on Weibo in a short time.

Eastday.com reported on Tuesday complaints had been lodged through the Ecological Environment Bureau in Minhang District.

Officials from the bureau dismissed online claims that a local flavoring factory had deflagrated – burned off waste – as work has not officially resumed there due to the recent COVID-19 resurgence.

They added that they will carry out a further investigation into the source of the smell with the help of officials from Xuhui and Changning districts.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
Changning
Minhang
Xuhui
Weibo
Twitter
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     