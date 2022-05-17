Source of 'coffee smell' remains a mystery

Officials have found no sign of any cause for a reported "bad coffee" smell.

Residents in Shanghai's districts of Minhang and Xuhui have smelt "a whiff of coffee" in the air and questioned the source of smell on Weibo, China's equivalent of Twitter, late Monday night.

Eastday.com reported on Tuesday complaints had been lodged through the Ecological Environment Bureau in Minhang District.



Officials from the bureau dismissed online claims that a local flavoring factory had deflagrated – burned off waste – as work has not officially resumed there due to the recent COVID-19 resurgence.

They added that they will carry out a further investigation into the source of the smell with the help of officials from Xuhui and Changning districts.