COVID-19 in Shanghai: 96 confirmed cases, 759 local asymptomatic infections

  08:25 UTC+8, 2022-05-18       0
One imported case, one imported asymptomatic infection and three deaths were also reported on Tuesday.
The city reported 96 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 759 local asymptomatic infections, one imported case, one imported asymptomatic infection and three deaths on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

96 confirmed cases

The first 40 patients tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 56 patients used to be asymptomatic infections.

Three new local fatalities were reported.

Local asymptomatic infections

All of the 759 infections tested positive during central quarantine.

Imported case

The patient is a Chinese living in Canada who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 16.

The patient has been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 16 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infection

The case is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on May 14 via Austria.

The case has been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 15 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 274 patients and 3,337 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to May 17, of all the 57,356 local confirmed cases, 53,111 have been discharged upon recovery and 3,666 are still hospitalized, including 218 severe cases and 63 critical cases. A total of 579 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,600 imported cases, 4,591 have been discharged upon recovery and nine are still hospitalized.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
