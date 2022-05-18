Specific requirements for driving out of Shanghai

Shanghai residents who want to leave the city by car can submit applications based on certain requirements, police announced on Wednesday.

Imaginechina

Shanghai residents who want to leave the city by car can submit applications based on certain requirements, police announced on Wednesday.

Since the end of March, residents have been advised not to drive out of the city unless absolutely necessary under strict pandemic-control measures enacted by the local government.



According to a notice released by police on Wednesday, residents can apply to their neighborhood committees, or juweihui, stating why they need to travel outside the city, be it for work, studies, exams, medical attention or other important matters. Applications will be reviewed by subdistricts or town authorities.

Local teachers and students can submit applications to their schools, which will review them.

People who must work in another city should apply to their employers. Their applications will be reviewed by authorities in charge of their respective industries at the district or municipal level.

Non-Shanghai residents unable to leave the city since the lockdown commenced should apply to authorities managing their accommodations, who will issue certificates granting them permission to depart from the city when their applications are approved.

Police said the certificates will be valid for only six hours from travelers' designated time to exit the city, adding that they must drive directly to their stated destination.

Those with certificates will be held accountable if people not mentioned in their applications are found in the cars, or if they provide illegal paid services to drive people out of the city.