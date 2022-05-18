News / Metro

Specific requirements for driving out of Shanghai

Shanghai residents who want to leave the city by car can submit applications based on certain requirements, police announced on Wednesday.
Imaginechina

A bird's-eye view of Lupu Bridge in Shanghai on May 14

Shanghai residents who want to leave the city by car can submit applications based on certain requirements, police announced on Wednesday.

Since the end of March, residents have been advised not to drive out of the city unless absolutely necessary under strict pandemic-control measures enacted by the local government.

According to a notice released by police on Wednesday, residents can apply to their neighborhood committees, or juweihui, stating why they need to travel outside the city, be it for work, studies, exams, medical attention or other important matters. Applications will be reviewed by subdistricts or town authorities.

Local teachers and students can submit applications to their schools, which will review them.

People who must work in another city should apply to their employers. Their applications will be reviewed by authorities in charge of their respective industries at the district or municipal level.

Non-Shanghai residents unable to leave the city since the lockdown commenced should apply to authorities managing their accommodations, who will issue certificates granting them permission to depart from the city when their applications are approved.

Police said the certificates will be valid for only six hours from travelers' designated time to exit the city, adding that they must drive directly to their stated destination.

Those with certificates will be held accountable if people not mentioned in their applications are found in the cars, or if they provide illegal paid services to drive people out of the city.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
