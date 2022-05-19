COVID-19 in Shanghai: 82 confirmed cases, 637 local asymptomatic infections

One imported case, two imported asymptomatic infections and one death were also reported on Wednesday.

The city reported 82 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 637 local asymptomatic infections, one imported case, two imported asymptomatic infections and one death on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

82 confirmed cases

The first 34 patients tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 48 patients used to be asymptomatic infections.



One new local fatality was reported.

Li Yi / SHINE

Local asymptomatic infections

All the 637 infections tested positive during central quarantine.



Imported case

The patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 15.



The patient has been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 19 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on May 15.



The second case is a Chinese living in Jamaica who arrived at the local airport on May 16 via Canada.

Both cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 40 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 267 patients and 2,700 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to May 18, of all the 57,438 local confirmed cases, 53,377 have been discharged upon recovery and 3,481 are still hospitalized, including 203 severe cases and 60 critical cases. A total of 580 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,601 imported cases, 4,592 have been discharged upon recovery and nine are still hospitalized.