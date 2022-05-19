News / Metro

Away From Home: Shanghai's lifeline under COVID lockdown

Shanghai Daily clocked in at the Shibei Substation of the Shanghai Medical Emergency Center to follow an ambulance crew and witnessed how the emergency treatment is provided.
Shot by Zhou Shengjie. Edited by Tang Dafei.

Shanghai Daily clocked in at the Shibei Substation of the Shanghai Medical Emergency Center on May 11 to follow an ambulance crew and witnessed how the emergency treatment is provided to a locked down city.

Zhang Yunlong, an emergency physician, said that doctors are surviving on very little sleep during Shanghai's lockdown as emergency demands have increased and 120 medical staff are pushed to the limit.

On duty from 8pm through until 8am, the callouts Zhang attended were dotted all across this city of nearly 26 million, providing a unique nightly tour of Shanghai like never seen before.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
