COVID-19 in Shanghai: 88 confirmed cases, 770 local asymptomatic infections

  09:37 UTC+8, 2022-05-20       0
Two imported cases and three imported asymptomatic infections were also reported on Thursday.
  09:37 UTC+8, 2022-05-20       0

The city reported 88 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 770 local asymptomatic infections, two imported cases, three imported asymptomatic infections and no deaths on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

88 confirmed cases

The first 17 patients tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 71 patients used to be asymptomatic infections.

No new local fatalities were reported.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 767 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest three were found in the screening of high-risk people.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 15.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on May 16.

They have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 14 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on May 16.

The second case is a Chinese working in Cuba who arrived at the local airport on May 17 via France.

The third case is a Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the local airport on May 18.

They have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 36 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 185 patients and 2,295 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to May 19, of all the 57,526 local confirmed cases, 53,561 have been discharged upon recovery and 3,385 are still hospitalized, including 195 severe cases and 59 critical cases. A total of 580 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,603 imported cases, 4,593 have been discharged upon recovery and 10 are still hospitalized.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Pudong
