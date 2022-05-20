Four Metro lines to restart with shorter operating hours

Shanghai's Metro lines 3, 6, 10 and 16 will run between 7am and 8pm from Sunday and passengers are encouraged to plan their itineraries accordingly.

Only these four lines will initially restore operations as the city's COVID-19 resurgence gradually wanes, while others remain suspended.

Line 3, running through downtown areas, connects Shanghai Railway Station and Shanghai South Railway Station. Line 10 links the Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport and Hongqiao Railway Station.

Lines 6 and 16 mainly serve the residents of the Pudong New Area. Passengers can transfer between three lines – 3, 10 and 6, according to Shentong, the Metro operator.

The first train on the lines will set off at 7am and the last train will leave at 8pm every day. Passengers are advised to plan their itineraries before heading to the stations.

Passengers must scan the venue code at the Metro station and show their green health code along with a negative PCR report made within 48 hours during security checks. They must wear a mask, receive temperature check and maintain a distance from other passengers both in stations and carriages.

The lines' operations might be subjected to temporary adjustments, such as skipping a station or evacuating all passengers, the operator said. Passengers are suggested to avoid staying at the stations for a long period and to ensure additional time is allocated for their travel.