News / Metro

Four Metro lines to restart with shorter operating hours

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  16:53 UTC+8, 2022-05-20       0
Shanghai's Metro lines 3, 6, 10 and 16 will run between 7am and 8pm from Sunday and passengers are encouraged to plan their itineraries accordingly.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  16:53 UTC+8, 2022-05-20       0

Shanghai's Metro lines 3, 6, 10 and 16 will operate only between 7am and 8pm from Sunday, the city's Metro operator announced on Friday.

Only these four lines will initially restore operations as the city's COVID-19 resurgence gradually wanes, while others remain suspended.

Line 3, running through downtown areas, connects Shanghai Railway Station and Shanghai South Railway Station. Line 10 links the Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport and Hongqiao Railway Station.

Lines 6 and 16 mainly serve the residents of the Pudong New Area. Passengers can transfer between three lines – 3, 10 and 6, according to Shentong, the Metro operator.

The first train on the lines will set off at 7am and the last train will leave at 8pm every day. Passengers are advised to plan their itineraries before heading to the stations.

Passengers must scan the venue code at the Metro station and show their green health code along with a negative PCR report made within 48 hours during security checks. They must wear a mask, receive temperature check and maintain a distance from other passengers both in stations and carriages.

The lines' operations might be subjected to temporary adjustments, such as skipping a station or evacuating all passengers, the operator said. Passengers are suggested to avoid staying at the stations for a long period and to ensure additional time is allocated for their travel.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Hongqiao
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     