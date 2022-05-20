News / Metro

A special Valentine's gift for volunteers

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  21:20 UTC+8, 2022-05-20       0
Volunteers of the Linyuan residential compound in Jinshan District were surprised on 520 Valentine's Day with animated sketches of their hard work.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  21:20 UTC+8, 2022-05-20       0
A special Valentine's gift for volunteers
Ti Gong

Volunteers show off the drawings received for their work during the lockdown.

Xu Xiaodong's 520 Valentine's Day gift was an animated sketch of himself as an electrician.

During the lockdown last month in the Linyuan residential compound in Jinshan District, Xu repaired a neighbor's electricity meter. The drawing was a thank you for his community service.

"It's such a nice drawing," he said. "It will be a pleasant memory for me when I am older. I can show it to people and say I helped fight the pandemic."

A special Valentine's gift for volunteers
Ti Gong

Xu Xiaodong fixing "an electricity meter"

520, short for May 20, has emerged as another Valentine's Day option because it sounds similar to the Chinese phrase wo ai ni, which means "I love you." Its significance was felt more acutely by Shanghai's locked-down residents.

"This is the ideal time to express our appreciation to our volunteers," said Xu Qian, chairman of the local neighborhood committee.

There were 28 drawings in total, depicting heartwarming moments and unsung heroes sending supplies, organizing nucleic acid tests, rushing to get medications for residents, and so on.

A special Valentine's gift for volunteers
Ti Gong

Li Menghan and her grandmother

It was a surprise for the volunteers. They couldn't wait to pose for photos with their drawings after receiving them.

Six grader Li Menghan jumped with joy on being given the gift. She couldn't tear herself away from the picture that shows her busy sorting antigen test kits with her grandmother. "I will keep it in my treasure box," she said.

The drawings were done by Shao Feng, who's in charge of a local teenage development center. Shao himself is a volunteer.

"I just used a brush to record what I saw, heard, and experienced," he said. "We hope it can inspire people, and pass on the love."

A special Valentine's gift for volunteers
Ti Gong
A special Valentine's gift for volunteers
Ti Gong
A special Valentine's gift for volunteers
Ti Gong
A special Valentine's gift for volunteers
Ti Gong
A special Valentine's gift for volunteers
Ti Gong
A special Valentine's gift for volunteers
Ti Gong
Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Jinshan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     