COVID-19 in Shanghai: 84 confirmed cases, 784 local asymptomatic infections

The city reported 84 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 784 local asymptomatic infections, one imported asymptomatic infection and one death on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

84 confirmed cases

The first 35 patients tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 49 patients used to be asymptomatic infections.



One new local fatality was reported.

Local asymptomatic infections

All the 784 infections tested positive during central quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infection

The case is a Chinese working in DR Congo who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 17 via France.



The case has been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 20 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, 259 patients and 2,531 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to May 20, of all the 57,610 local confirmed cases, 53,818 have been discharged upon recovery and 3,211 are still hospitalized, including 212 severe cases and 58 critical cases. A total of 581 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,603 imported cases, 4,595 have been discharged upon recovery and eight are still hospitalized.