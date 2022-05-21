Ready to get back to work after lockdown

Gu Xiumei is a plasterer who was working in an apartment in a residential compound when the lockdown was imposed almost two months ago.

Gu Xiumei is a plasterer who was working in an apartment in a residential compound when the lockdown was imposed almost two months ago.

She has had to live in the half-finished Room 2901.

Gu signed up to be a volunteer, distributing supplies to each household, and helping organize PCR tests. After a day's work in full protective clothing, she was usually soaked in sweat.

But she was so grateful to the neighbors who sent her food and other necessities that the only way she could pay them back was to do volunteering work.

After the lockdown is lifted, she wants to get back to her interior decoration work as soon as possible as she hasn't made any money in two months.