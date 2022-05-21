News / Metro

Make your detailed travel arrangements before arrival at train stations

Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  21:04 UTC+8, 2022-05-21
Passengers, who plan to travel by train from Shanghai, are advised to arrive at railway station one hour ahead of departure time.
Ti Gong

Passengers show health code and PCR test reports before entering the station.

Ti Gong

Passengers scan their ID cards to enter Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station.

Passengers, who plan to travel by train from Shanghai, are advised to arrive at railway station one hour ahead of departure time, the China Railway Shanghai Group said on Saturday.

But there is no need to arrive at the station too early, the group added.

People must have their negative PCR test report prior 48 hours, antigen self-test report within 24 hours, green health code as well as tickets before entering the railway station.

Passengers who have completed their nucleic acid test within 24 hours can skip the self-test.

Also, passengers are advised to learn about the pandemic control and prevention measures of their destination city and transfer station before they travel – they can check the railway official website (12306.com) or 12306 app for the information.

Disinfectant with alcohol, hand sanitizer as well as other flammable goods are not allowed on trains, while alcohol pads and cotton as well as disinfecting wipe are allowed.

One more entrance to Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station – the west entrance on the first floor – has resumed from Friday. Passengers now can enter the station from the west entrance and the south entrance on second floor (departure level), the group said.

The city has gradually resumed trains service since Wednesday. As of now, more than 20 trains for Ningbo, Nanjing, Hangzhou and Hefei in neighboring provinces as well as for Shijiazhuang in Hebei Province and Tianjin have resumed.

Moreover, some of the in-city buses and Metro lines to the railway stations will also resume from tomorrow as the COVID-19 outbreak in the city is under control.

Ti Gong

A woman has her temperature checked.

Source: SHINE
﻿
Follow Us

