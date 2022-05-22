Alleged permit forgers head for the exit

Two men have been taken into custody for allegedly forging city exit certificates, police said on Sunday.

At present, people who want to leave Shanghai in their own cars need to apply to authorities with material such as certificates issued by authorities of other Chinese cities agreeing to accept them.

The two suspects, a 26-year-old surnamed Li and a 24-year-old surnamed Ou, allegedly forged such materials as well as the certificates for leaving Shanghai.

They advertised the service on social media. Four people who paid for it have also been identified, police said.

The suspects could face the criminal charge of forging official documents.