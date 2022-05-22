Market regulator finds cafe kept in an unseemly manner

News / Metro

A cafe of MANNER COFFEE in downtown Jing'an District is under investigation for poor hygiene conditions and failure to keep ingredients properly.
Ti Gong

Paper and stickers are strewn on the floor.

Ti Gong

Unrefrigerated milk outside the cafe.

A cafe of MANNER COFFEE in downtown Jing'an District is under investigation for poor hygiene conditions and failure to keep ingredients properly, Shanghai's market regulators said on Sunday.

At the Wujiang Road No. 1 outlet of MANNER COFFEE, waste paper and stickers used to pack food were scattered on the ground in the food processing area and its floor was dirty, officials of Jing'an District Administration for Market Regulation found during a recent inspection.

Food bags were placed on the ground, risking contamination.

Moreover, seven boxes of Meiji milk were on the ground outside the cafe. They should have been refrigerated between 2 and 6 degrees as the label indicates.

Market officials ordered the cafe to close immediately and clean up. It was also required to put the milk into refrigerators and check before use.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
