Live broadcast of classic performances, documentaries from May 24

Shanghai Daily is joining hands with Shanghai Grand Theater's online brand Zero Stop to present programs for free to enrich residents' life when the operation of the city's theaters remains suspended.

The programs include performing art and musicians' documentaries, as well as high-resolution play recordings. They will be made available at 7pm every other day from May 24 to June 19 through Shanghai Daily's official WeChat account.

Launched in 2020, Zero Stop was the first online program platform introduced by a domestic theater, presenting programs related to performing arts.