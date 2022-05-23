News / Metro

Live broadcast of classic performances, documentaries from May 24

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  19:02 UTC+8, 2022-05-23       0
Shanghai Daily is joining hands with Shanghai Grand Theater to present programs for free to enrich residents' life when the operation of the city's theaters remains suspended.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  19:02 UTC+8, 2022-05-23       0
Live broadcast of classic performances, documentaries from May 24

Shanghai Daily is joining hands with Shanghai Grand Theater's online brand Zero Stop to present programs for free to enrich residents' life when the operation of the city's theaters remains suspended.

The programs include performing art and musicians' documentaries, as well as high-resolution play recordings. They will be made available at 7pm every other day from May 24 to June 19 through Shanghai Daily's official WeChat account.

Launched in 2020, Zero Stop was the first online program platform introduced by a domestic theater, presenting programs related to performing arts.

Live broadcast of classic performances, documentaries from May 24
Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     