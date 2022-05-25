News / Metro

When pigs don't fly – cafe caught out for food violation

  19:00 UTC+8, 2022-05-25
Expired egg whites bring local cafe down.
A cafe on Yuyuan Road is under investigation for using expired ingredients, the city's market watchdog said on Wednesday.

During a recent inspection at WHEN PIGS FLY, the name of the cafe, officials of the Changning District Administration for Market Regulation found expired egg white.

The egg white was produced on March 6 with an expiry date of 45 days, and it had expired more than 20 days based on the date of inspection which was May 12.

A chef at the cafe said the egg white was used to make cakes and had been used up.

The cakes were destroyed, monitored by officials. An investigation is underway.

Changning
