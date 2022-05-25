Skin diseases are a major issue. Take care

They are major issues hitting our daily lives, medical experts said on Wednesday, national skin care day.

About 70 percent of people in China suffer from skin problems, from eczema to shingles.

They are major issues hitting our daily lives, medical experts said on Wednesday, national skin care day.

For middle-aged and elderly people, the incidence of skin disease will rise, but the public remains dangerously unaware.

Domestic experts have released a guidance on common skin disease prevention and it will be distributed online and through community health centers in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou.



According to experts, eczema, skin pruritus and shingles are the three top skin diseases among the elderly.

"Taking shingles for example, about one third of people have the risk of suffering from the disease. Middle-aged and elderly people can be vaccinated," said Dr Zhang Jianzhong, director of the dermatology department of Peking University People's Hospital.

Experts also say treatment of skin disease at community health centers still lags and called grassroots doctors to improve the arouse and enhance public education.