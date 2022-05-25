News / Metro

Food deliveryman caught 'red-coded' on Shanghai street

﻿ Chen Huizhi
  21:36 UTC+8, 2022-05-25       0
Ti Gong

The deliveryman surnamed Yang (right) is stopped by police in Hongkou District on Sunday night.

A food deliveryman was caught with a red-coded digital pass in Hongkou District on Sunday night, with his PCR test result also problematic, Shanghai police said on Wednesday.

Police found the man surnamed Yang was working on street with a red code, which means his health status for that day had not been verified.

During the check, Yang received a call from his community's health service center, suggesting that his latest polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result was problematic and that he shall be quarantined right away.

Police immediately informed local disease control authorities, and Yang was later taken away.

Police also contacted the five people who had received deliveries from Yang and told them to stay put before contacted by disease control authorities.

Since April 30, local police have discovered and punished more than 1,900 deliverymen who lacked valid health passes to work in their trade.

In addition, two online shopping platforms and 23 shops have been given a warning for offenses related to these deliverymen and told to rectify their negligent practices.

Police said that they have also been tracking the source of goods delivered by errant deliverymen and cracking down on the price-gouging businesses.

