COVID-19 in Shanghai: 48 confirmed cases, 290 local asymptomatic infections

One imported case, four imported asymptomatic infections and one death were also reported on Wednesday.
The city reported 48 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 290 local asymptomatic infections, one imported case, four imported asymptomatic infections and one new death on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

48 confirmed cases

The first 17 patients tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 31 patients used to be asymptomatic infections.

Local asymptomatic infections

All the 290 infections tested positive during central quarantine.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported cases

The patient is a Singaporean who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 23.

The new patient has been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 25 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the local airport on May 9.

The second case is a Chinese working in the United States who arrived at the local airport on May 10.

The third case is a Chinese studying in France who arrived at the local airport on May 10.

The fourth case is a Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the local airport on May 18.

The new cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 344 patients and 3,926 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to May 25, of all the 57,867 local confirmed cases, 55,387 have been discharged upon recovery and 1,893 are still hospitalized, including 118 severe cases and 34 critical cases. A total of 587 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,606 imported cases, 4,599 have been discharged upon recovery and seven are still hospitalized.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
