Shanghai landmark tourist site set to reopen on Saturday

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Shanghai's landmark Yuyuan Garden Malls will reopen on Saturday with a group of time-honored brands initially restoring operations.

Dining and shopping facilities near the historic garden, which is situated on a former City God Temple market from the 19th century, has been closed since March 12 due to the COVID-19 resurgence.

The garden will be open on Saturday from 9am to 5pm with online reservation and a negative PCR test report from the previous 48 hours.

Although most of the entrances and stores will remain closed and restaurants will only offer takeaway services, people can walk on the iconic Zigzag Bridge and stroll across the city's largest Ming and Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) architecture cluster.

People are required to register their names and ID or passport numbers on the mall's official WeChat account (yuyuanonline). In addition to a negative PCR test report, visitors must provide health and itinerary codes before entering the malls via Gate 7, where they will scan the venue code.

All employees of reopened stores, including the Nanxiang Steamed Buns and Chunfeng Songyuelou restaurants and Tonghanchun Tang TCM Pharmacy, will operate under closed-loop management through May 31.

The No. 1 Department Shopping Center on Nanjing Road E. will also reopen on Saturday from 10am and 6pm. Reservations are required.

