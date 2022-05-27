News / Metro

NYU Shanghai holds online graduation ceremony

Xinhua
  21:40 UTC+8, 2022-05-27       0
Shanghai New York University (NYU Shanghai) held a graduation ceremony for undergraduates of the 2022 Class on Thursday, conducting the event online due to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Xinhua
  21:40 UTC+8, 2022-05-27       0

Shanghai New York University (NYU Shanghai) held a graduation ceremony for undergraduates of the 2022 Class on Thursday, conducting the event online due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

The virtual event honored about 400 graduates from NYU Shanghai and other NYU degree-granting campuses from 34 countries and regions.

The university managed to preserve some of its rituals for the ceremony despite the online format. Photos of the graduates flashed by on the screen, while the university anthem was presented in the form of a music video.

According to the university, many of the graduates had managed to gain places in renowned universities and companies, both in China and abroad, despite the challenge of the pandemic.

NYU Shanghai was established in 2012 as China's first China-US university operating as an independent legal entity.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     