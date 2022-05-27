NYU Shanghai holds online graduation ceremony

Shanghai New York University (NYU Shanghai) held a graduation ceremony for undergraduates of the 2022 Class on Thursday, conducting the event online due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Shanghai New York University (NYU Shanghai) held a graduation ceremony for undergraduates of the 2022 Class on Thursday, conducting the event online due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

The virtual event honored about 400 graduates from NYU Shanghai and other NYU degree-granting campuses from 34 countries and regions.

The university managed to preserve some of its rituals for the ceremony despite the online format. Photos of the graduates flashed by on the screen, while the university anthem was presented in the form of a music video.

According to the university, many of the graduates had managed to gain places in renowned universities and companies, both in China and abroad, despite the challenge of the pandemic.

NYU Shanghai was established in 2012 as China's first China-US university operating as an independent legal entity.