COVID-19 in Shanghai: 39 confirmed cases, 131 local asymptomatic infections

The city reported 39 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 131 local asymptomatic infections and no deaths on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

39 confirmed cases

The first 20 patients tested positive during central quarantine.

The 21st patient tested positive during the screening of the high-risk group.

The rest 18 patients used to be asymptomatic infections.



No fatalities were reported.

Li Yi / SHINE

Local asymptomatic infections

All the 131 infections tested positive during central quarantine.



Meanwhile, 162 confirmed patients and 1,737 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to May 27, of all the 57,951 local confirmed cases, 55,676 have been discharged upon recovery and 1,687 are still hospitalized, including 114 severe cases and 31 critical cases. A total of 588 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,607 imported cases, 4,600 have been discharged upon recovery and seven are still hospitalized.