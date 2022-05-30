With pandemic under control, our parks are reopening

Strict conditions are being enforced, but by the end of this month at least 100 parks should reopen.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The Xujiahui Park has reopened, the first park in downtown districts that has resumed operation, and Chenshan Botanical Park in Songjiang District and Binjiang Forest Park in the Pudong New Area will reopen on Wednesday with a negative nucleic acid test result within the previous 72 hours required for visitors, their operators announced on Monday.

The Xujiahui Park started trial reopening around noon time on Sunday, and it had received 635 visitors as of 4:30pm with good order witnessed.

Visitors must have a negative nucleic acid test result within the previous 72 hours, the operators announced on Monday.

The number of visitors will be kept below 50 percent of the normal daily maximum.

All scenic venues closed in late March due to the COVID-19 resurgence.

Strict COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control measures will be maintained and visitors are also required to scan the "venue code" or have their health condition verified via a device called "digital sentry" before entry.

A real-name reservation is compulsory before visiting either site.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Visitors must wear masks and their temperature will be checked.

In tour groups, visitors must keep at least a 2-meter social distance.

The restaurants and greenhouses in the Chenshan Botanical Garden will remain closed. So will the catering and barbecue areas, amusement facilities and indoor venues inside the Binjiang Forest Park.

By the end of this month, more than 100 parks in the city should be reopened, according to the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau.

Parks in downtown districts will gradually reopen from Wednesday based on pandemic prevention and control requirements.