News / Metro

With pandemic under control, our parks are reopening

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:48 UTC+8, 2022-05-30       0
Strict conditions are being enforced, but by the end of this month at least 100 parks should reopen.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:48 UTC+8, 2022-05-30       0
With pandemic under control, our parks are reopening
Ti Gong

Hydrangea at Chenshan Botanical Garden.

With pandemic under control, our parks are reopening
Ti Gong

Residents enjoy time at Xujiahui Park on Sunday.

With pandemic under control, our parks are reopening
Ti Gong

A floral scene at Chenshan Botanical Garden

The Xujiahui Park has reopened, the first park in downtown districts that has resumed operation, and Chenshan Botanical Park in Songjiang District and Binjiang Forest Park in the Pudong New Area will reopen on Wednesday with a negative nucleic acid test result within the previous 72 hours required for visitors, their operators announced on Monday.

The Xujiahui Park started trial reopening around noon time on Sunday, and it had received 635 visitors as of 4:30pm with good order witnessed.

Visitors must have a negative nucleic acid test result within the previous 72 hours, the operators announced on Monday.

The number of visitors will be kept below 50 percent of the normal daily maximum.

All scenic venues closed in late March due to the COVID-19 resurgence.

Strict COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control measures will be maintained and visitors are also required to scan the "venue code" or have their health condition verified via a device called "digital sentry" before entry.

A real-name reservation is compulsory before visiting either site.

With pandemic under control, our parks are reopening
Ti Gong

A worker restores water lily landscape at Chenshan Botanical Garden.

With pandemic under control, our parks are reopening
Ti Gong

A worker arranges bonsai at Shanghai Botanical Garden in preparation for its reopening.

Visitors must wear masks and their temperature will be checked.

In tour groups, visitors must keep at least a 2-meter social distance.

The restaurants and greenhouses in the Chenshan Botanical Garden will remain closed. So will the catering and barbecue areas, amusement facilities and indoor venues inside the Binjiang Forest Park.

By the end of this month, more than 100 parks in the city should be reopened, according to the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau.

Parks in downtown districts will gradually reopen from Wednesday based on pandemic prevention and control requirements.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Xujiahui
Songjiang
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     