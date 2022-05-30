The keywords in use in the fight against COVID-19

From asymptomatic to zero-policy, here is the list of key phrases that defined Shanghai's fight against the resurgent COVID-19 over the last two months.





A: asymptomatic

People who test positive for COVID-19 but show no symptoms. They may be in the early incubation period of the infection and could show symptoms later. Over 90 percent of infections during the recent resurgence in Shanghai were asymptomatic.

B: BA.2 (Omicron)

Omicron BA.2 and BA.2.2 are the dominant COVID-19 sub-variants of Shanghai's resurgence since March. They are highly contagious, difficult to conceal, and spread rapidly.

C: close contacts

People who have had unprotected close contact with confirmed, asymptomatic, or suspected cases within four days before the cases start to show symptoms or have a positive PCR test or those who have been exposed to a potentially contaminated environment.

D: dabai

Medical workers, quarantine staff, or volunteers wearing white hazmat suits.

E: essential services

Delivery, medical, and some taxi services remain operating during the city's lockdown to ensure the supply of basic daily necessities and services.

F: fangcang

It means makeshift hospitals, mainly renovated from large public facilities such as stadiums or conference centers. Shanghai's largest makeshift hospital at the National Exhibition and Convention Center remains operational with 50,000 beds.

G: group buying

Community group buying has become a lifeline for many locked-down residents when logistics were nearly paralyzed. A leader gathers the purchase demands of neighbors and asks the suppliers to transport the goods to the community in bulk.

H: health code

Citizens must show or scan the green health code when entering or leaving their communities as well as most public venues. The latest PCR test report is also displayed on the health code page for the convenience of inspection.

I: incubation

The Omicron variant has a shorter incubation period of four days on average compared with other coronavirus variants.

J: Juweihui

In China, all urban communities have neighborhood committees that serve as the grassroots arm of authority and act as gatekeepers over the functioning of the neighborhoods.

K: kits (antigen)

Antigen testing can complete virus detection in a non-laboratory environment quickly. It is an effective supplement to nucleic acid testing but is not a replacement.

L: lockdown

The residential communities, villages, companies, or sites that have reported positive cases within a week. A seven-day lockdown will be conducted and residents are required to stay at home.

M: mask

Wearing a mask correctly, keeping a safe social distance, and maintaining personal hygiene are the three key measures to prevent COVID-19.

N: neighbor (neighborhood)

The COVID-19 lockdown has largely improved relationships with neighbors in Shanghai who barely knew each other with the insulation of modern apartments.

O: online learning

Some 1.56 million students from kindergartens and elementary and secondary schools have been shifted to online classes at home since March 12.

P: PCR test

Polymerase chain reaction testing is the "golden criteria" for COVID-19 infection and is more accurate than antigen testing. Through the reverse transcription, amplification and quantitative detection of the nucleic acid sequence of pathogens, this virus detection has higher sensitivity and accuracy.

Q: quarantine

Confirmed, asymptomatic and suspected COVID-19 cases along with their close contacts will be put under central quarantine to cut off the transmission.

R: resumption

Life and business will return to normal in Shanghai between June 1 and mid-to-late next month, according to the Shanghai government.

S: screening

Massive PCR screening plays a key role in containing the spread of the resurgence. The local government has arranged more than 9,900 PCR testing sites across the city, enabling residents to take PCR tests within a 15-minute walk from their homes or workplaces.

T: TCM

Traditional Chinese medicine can help COVID-19 patients recover faster and relieve symptoms such as fevers. The curative effect of TCM has been proven during treatments for local patients.

U: united efforts

Tens of thousands of medical staff from across the nation have rushed to Shanghai to assist in the city's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. They conduct PCR test sampling across local communities and treat COVID-19 infections at local hospitals.

V: volunteers

Volunteers have played a key role in ensuring the daily supplies and PCR screening management across local communities.

W: welfare

Local governments are distributing free food and daily necessity packs to residents under lockdown. These packs mainly contain items such as meat, rice, noodles and condiments, as well as laundry detergent, toothpaste, soap and napkins.

X: Xiexie

Shanghai government's spokeswoman Yin Xin said the city will never forget the warmth of other Chinese provinces and cities. She said the city would like to express sincere respect and gratitude to the heroes.

Y: youngster

Shanghai allowed parents to accompany their children during central quarantine after signing an agreement, regardless of whether they've tested positive or not.

Z: Zero-COVID

The dynamic zero-COVID approach remains the best option for China in striking a balance between epidemic response and economic development. The principle doesn't mean there will be zero infections. Rather, it means clearing infections at the community level in a dynamic and timely manner.